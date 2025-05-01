Today is Thursday May 01, 2025
ktbb logo


Henderson County Sheriff’s Office approves new bomb dog

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 11:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office approves new bomb dogHENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that on Tuesday, Henderson County Commissioners Court approved the proposal of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office adding an explosives detection dog to the team.

HCSO’s newest furry officer, Attkus, was donated through AKC Reunite along with $7,500 to fund Attkus and Deputy Jarod Mills’ certification training and travel this summer. Attkus is currently in North Carolina training for explosive detection, patrol duties and crime scene evidence recovery. Mills will join Attkus from May 17 to June 13 to learn his specific detection responses.

Officials said the department has faced multiple bomb threats in recent years and they currently rely on federal ATF dogs that can take hours to reach the scene. Adding Attkus to the force can help expand the department’s K-9 presence, which was formed when Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s first term began.

“I’m looking forward to adding this capability to our existing K-9 program,” Hillhouse said. “An explosives detection dog will be a real asset to Henderson County, both in terms of public safety and our ability to respond quickly when threats arise.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC