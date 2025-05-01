Henderson County Sheriff’s Office approves new bomb dog

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 11:12 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that on Tuesday, Henderson County Commissioners Court approved the proposal of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office adding an explosives detection dog to the team.

HCSO’s newest furry officer, Attkus, was donated through AKC Reunite along with $7,500 to fund Attkus and Deputy Jarod Mills’ certification training and travel this summer. Attkus is currently in North Carolina training for explosive detection, patrol duties and crime scene evidence recovery. Mills will join Attkus from May 17 to June 13 to learn his specific detection responses.

Officials said the department has faced multiple bomb threats in recent years and they currently rely on federal ATF dogs that can take hours to reach the scene. Adding Attkus to the force can help expand the department’s K-9 presence, which was formed when Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s first term began.

“I’m looking forward to adding this capability to our existing K-9 program,” Hillhouse said. “An explosives detection dog will be a real asset to Henderson County, both in terms of public safety and our ability to respond quickly when threats arise.”

