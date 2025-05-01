Elon Musk’s lawyer drops out of Texas attorney general race

AUSTIN – Politico reports that a lawyer for Elon Musk is dropping out of the race for Texas attorney general. John Bash, also a former federal prosecutor, said Wednesday that he had a family health scare that caused him to reconsider his plan to run for the post being vacated by Ken Paxton. “We’ve been deeply moved by the encouragement and support we’ve received over the past several weeks,” Bash said in a social media post announcing his decision. “I launched this campaign because I believe Texas must continue to lead the national fight to protect our prosperity, safety, and constitutional freedoms.” Attorney general is a high-profile job in Texas. Paxton is vacating the seat to run in a Republican Senate primary against Sen. John Cornyn, a former attorney general. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also previously served as the state’s top lawyer. Bash applauded the other candidate in the race, state Sen. Mayes Middleton. “I will be rooting for the next AG to represent our great State with distinction and to continue the impactful work of General @KenPaxtonTX,” he wrote. Bash recently represented Musk in a defamation case in Texas.

