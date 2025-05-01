Heavy rain leads to road closures

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 9:41 am

SMITH COUNTY — Several Smith County roads are closed after last night’s heavy rains. According to a Smith County news release, County Road 112, in the southeast part of Smith County near Antioch, has a culvert washed out and will remain closed until it can be repaired. County Roads 129, 2138 and 2147 are closed due to high water over the roads.

Once the water recedes, Smith County Road and Bridge crews will check to make sure the roads are not damaged and if they are safe to be reopened. Drivers are urged use alternate routes and advised not to drive around barriers.

