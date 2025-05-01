Today is Thursday May 01, 2025
Officials agree to add new traffic signal at Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 9:37 am
Officials agree to add new traffic signal at Old Jacksonville HighwayTYLER — The Tyler City Council and Texas Department of Transportation agreed on Wednesday to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Capital Drive.

According to our news partner KETK, a signal warrant in 2023 determined the intersection experiences enough traffic volume, especially with the Brookshire Grocery Company’s distribution center expanding near Capital Drive, to warrant a signal. The estimated total construction cost to the city is $314,453, which will be funded through the City’s Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.

The City of Tyler, TxDot and Brookshire Grocery will work with each other to install this signal and TxDot has plans to widen Old Jacksonville Highway to six lanes, with construction starting 2028.



