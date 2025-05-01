Today is Thursday May 01, 2025
Hundreds of flights canceled amid severe weather, flash flooding threats

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 9:10 am
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Severe weather and flash flooding continue to threaten much of the central and eastern U.S. on Thursday, disrupting Americans' travel plans.

More than 900 flights were halted across the U.S. on Wednesday, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hit the hardest with more than 700 of those cancellations. So far on Thursday, nearly 400 flights are canceled.

On Thursday, the worst of the severe weather will focus on two areas: one is Oklahoma City to Dallas to Alexandria, Louisiana, and the second is Nashville, Tennessee, to Louisville, Kentucky, to Charleston, West Virginia, to Cleveland to Pittsburgh.

The primary threats for both areas will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Tornadoes are possible from Nashville to Pittsburgh.

The storms will begin around noon and end by Thursday night.

Flash flooding will also be a concern Thursday from Texas to New York, with the worst flooding forecast for Oklahoma and the Pittsburgh area.

On Friday, the severe weather and flash flood threats will be confined to the south-central Plains.

The severe weather will focus on Texas, where large hail and damaging wind gusts are expected.

For flash flooding, the highest threat area will stretch from Texas to Mississippi, including the cities of San Antonio; Dallas; Ada, Oklahoma; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

