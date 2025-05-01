Alabama’s Williams, LSU’s Perkins and Texas’ Baxter top list of SEC players to watch in ’25

Non-quarterback players from each of the SEC’s 16 schools who could be poised to help change his team’s fortunes in 2025:

Alabama

WR Ryan Williams already had his breakout season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2024. What will he do for an encore? A good start would mean more consistency after failing to crack 100 yards in the Tide’s last nine games.

Arkansas

After three lackluster years at Georgia, LB Xavian Sorey Jr. came on strong in his debut season with the Razorbacks. He finished with 99 tackles, which ranked seventh in the league, and is expected to anchor Sam Pittman’s defense as a senior.

Auburn

WR Cam Coleman was arguably the SEC’s best receiver in late November, notching a combined 23 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe, Texas A&M and Alabama. Like Williams at Alabama, he was only a freshman.

Florida

Although RB Jaden Baugh took a backseat to teammate Ja’Kobi Jackson (10 carries for 198 yards and 3 TDs) in the team’s spring game, he is expected to be the lead ballcarrier when the Gators open the season. Baugh ran for 673 yards and seven TDs while sharing carries with Jackson and Montrell Johnson in 2024.

Georgia

DL Christen Miller should be a key piece as the Bulldogs attempt to revamp a front seven that lost Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Smael Mondon, Warren Brinson and Chaz Chambliss. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Georgia native had five tackles against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Kentucky

WR Kendrick Law transferred to Lexington after three years at Alabama, where he totaled 33 catches for 343 yards and a score. With Dane Key (Nebraska) and Barion Brown (LSU) gone, he could emerge as the Wildcats’ top threat.

LSU

LB Harold Harold Perkins was supposed to be in the NFL by now. At least that’s how it looked after he totaled 27 tackles for loss, including 14 sacks, in his first two years with the Tigers. But he tore a ligament in his right knee against UCLA in late September and is back to prove he’s healthy and worthy of a first-round draft pick.

Mississippi

DE Princewell Umanmielen, the younger brother of Princely Umanmielen, transferred to Ole Miss after two years and seven tackles for loss at Nebraska. Princewell Umanmielen should help the Rebels rebuild a talented front that also included Walter Nolan and JJ Pegues.

Mississippi State

S Isaac Smith, a 6-foot, 205-pound Mississippi native, led the conference with 127 tackles as a sophomore last season. The hard-hitting safety was one of the bright spots for a Bulldogs defense that ranked last in the league in nearly every category.

Missouri

On his fourth college stop in as many years, WR Kevin Coleman Jr. is finally home. Now he gets tasked with helping the Tigers replace standouts Luther Burden III and Theo Wease. Coleman caught 74 passes for 932 yards and six scores at Mississippi State in 2024. He also played for Louisville (2023) and Jackson State (2022).

Oklahoma

Following a nine-sack campaign as a junior in 2024, DL R Mason Thomas already is gaining traction as a potential first-round draft pick in 2026 despite his 6-foot-2, 249-pound frame.

South Carolina

In 13 games last season, edge rusher Dylan Stewart had 23 tackles, including 6 ½ sacks, and was widely regarded as one of the best freshmen defenders in the country. There already are comparisons to Jadeveon Clowney and speculation that the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has the potential to be a top pick in 2027.

Tennessee

CB Jermod McCoy was a lockdown cornerback as a sophomore in 2024 — a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award — after transferring from Oregon State. Pro Football Focus gave the 6-foot, 193-pound Texan an 89.6 coverage grade and a near-perfect score (99.9) in its athleticism metric.

Texas

RB CJ Baxter was projected to be the team’s starter when he tore two ligaments in his right knee in August 2024. As a true freshman in 2023, Baxter ran for 659 yards and averaged 4.8 yards a carry. He’s fully healthy now and expected to share carries with Quintrevion Wisner.

Texas A&M

CB Will Lee III surprised some outsiders when he decided to stay in school for his senior season. It was a boon for second-year coach Mike Elko’s defense. Lee finished last season with 42 tackles and two interceptions, including a 93-yarder for a score against rival Texas in late November.

Vanderbilt

G Chase Mitchell anchors an offensive line tasked with keeping dynamic quarterback Diego Pavia upright. Mitchell is one of five transfers up front for the Commodores and the unit’s only returning starter.

