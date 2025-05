East Texas school districts announce closings and delays

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 8:09 am

TROUP – After severe weather hit East Texas on Wednesday, two school districts have announced that they will be closing or delaying classes on Thursday to ensure students and staff remain safe. Our news partner, KETK, has compiled a list and will update it as changes occur. To view the full and updated list, click here.

