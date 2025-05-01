Today is Thursday May 01, 2025
Tyler police gather to remember fallen officer

Posted/updated on: May 1, 2025 at 8:11 am
Tyler police gather to remember fallen officerTYLER — As the Tyler Police Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own, several officers gathered at the place of his death to remember their fallen comrade. According to our news partner KETK, while off-duty on Friday afternoon, officer Sam Lively was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Troup Highway, just north of Loop 323. Lively had recently graduated from the police academy and completed his field training.

On Tuesday, officers who attended the police academy with Lively along with several members of the Tyler PD gathered at the location where the crash took place in order to pay respect to their fallen brother. The remembrance was also attended by Lively’s family and friends where they placed flowers and a cross at the location.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Lively at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. In lieu of flowers, Lively’s family has asked for contributions to be made to the Sam Lively Memorial Fund at Southside Bank, Lindale.



