Arrest warrant issued for man involved in armed robbery

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2025 at 4:45 pm

CROCKETT – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, the Crockett Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man who is a suspect in an armed robbery that took place last week.

On April 22, the Crockett Police Department posted on their Facebook page that a 2020 Ram 3500 was stolen overnight from the 300 block of Cordell Street. During the investigation, detectives discovered that the stolen truck had been used in an armed robbery that occurred in the 1100 block of U.S. 287 in Grapeland, at the Ranch Express Convenience store.

Police then issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jose Wilfredo Berrios. According to officials, the warrant is for criminal trespass and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Additionally, the Grapeland Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Berrios, charging him with aggravated robbery, according to officials.

