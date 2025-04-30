Trump reflects on ‘moment of solace’ with Zelenskyy at Pope Francis’ funeral

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump reflected on the dramatic meeting he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inside St. Peter's Basilica just before the pope's funeral on Saturday, when asked by ABC News anchor and Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran in an exclusive interview Tuesday in the Oval Office.

Noting the striking photograph of the two men "talking peace" that "went around the world," Moran asked Trump, "Take us into that moment."

"The moment was a moment of solace in a sense, because -- tremendous numbers of people are dying. A lot of his people are dying," Trump answered. "They're being killed, and I feel very badly about it," he said.

It was the first time Trump and Zelenskyy had met face-to-face since their heated argument in the Oval Office in February.

At the time, Zelenskyy contended the Russian president needed stronger pushback from Ukraine's allies.

"I really count on your strong position to stop Putin," Zelenskyy said to Trump at the February meeting.

Moran noted that Trump has since appeared to have changed his thinking about Putin's intentions, bringing up what Trump said in a social media post after his conversation with Zelenskyy in St. Peter's.

"There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, in cities and towns, over the last few days," he said in the post. "It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war. He's just tapping me along."

Trump repeated those comments in the interview.

"It's possible. Yeah, that's possible. Sure," he said. "He could be tapping me along a little bit. I would say that he would like to stop the war."

When Moran asked if Trump truly believed Putin wanted to end the war even with the continued attacks, Trump claimed that negotiations would have been much worse under a different president.

"You think Vladimir Putin wants peace?" Moran asked.

"I think he does, yes. I think he does," he answered.

"Still?" Moran said.

"I think because of me ... " Trump continued.

"Even with the raining missiles on ...?" Moran asked.

"I think he really-- his-- his-- his dream was to take over the whole country. I think because of me, he's not gonna do that," Trump answered.

Asked if he trusts Putin, Trump said, "I don't trust a lot of people. But I do think this. I think that he … let's say he respects me," he said.

