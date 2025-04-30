Simplifying Texas child vaccine exemptions sparks partisan tensions amid measles outbreak

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2025 at 12:37 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports legislation designed to make it easier for parents to exempt school children from vaccine requirements is fueling tensions over declining vaccination rates amid the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas. Currently, to exempt a child from school vaccine requirements, a parent must request the required form from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department then mails the form to a parent, who must then fill it out and have it notarized before taking it to the school. State Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston, wants the form available on the department’s website, cutting days or weeks from the process as parents wait to receive the required paperwork. During a debate that went late into Monday night, Hull said her House Bill 1586 was a “DOGE-like” proposal solely about government efficiency.

However, several testified before lawmakers that the proposal would undermine public health, expose children to diseases and further erode vaccination rates that have been declining in schools. “By making it easier for parents to opt out of routine childhood vaccinations required for school entry, this bill threatens the protection of vulnerable children who cannot be vaccinated,” said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. The partisan divide was evident during the House Public Health committee’s debate as a Democratic lawmaker questioned an advocate representing an organization dedicated to banning vaccine mandates. Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, said taking sides on the issue based solely on political party affiliation will hurt public health at large. “If we make this purely Republican and Democrats, guess who suffers? All of us,” said Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston.

