Human remains found in Palestine fire

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 4:48 pm

PALESTINE – Our news partner KETK reports that the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Austin has confirmed they’re doing an origin and cause investigation into a trailer fire where human remains were found in Palestine.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a a trailer fire on Fields Street in Palestine on Sunday. The Palestine Fire Department was at the trailer and told the deputy that human remains were found inside the home. Anderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judge James W. Westley performed and inquest and has ordered an autopsy to be done on the remains.

The sheriff’s office requested that the State Fire Marshall’s Office come into remove the remains and to investigate the origin and the cause of the fire.

