Head Start defunding could hurt Texas economy, schools

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 4:23 pm

FORT WORTH = The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports national and local Head Start providers in Texas are calling on community members to reach out to elected officials in light of reports that the federal government is proposing to slash the program that provides child care and creates job opportunities for low-income families. Head Start, a federally funded child care and preschool program for children ages 0-5, is among the latest programs being eyed for budget cuts by the Trump administration, according to a leaked proposal for fiscal year 2026 that allocates no money toward it. Any budget decisions would have to be approved by Congress. In a virtual press conference on Monday, April 28, program providers and advocates said dismantling Head Start would have far-reaching consequences for the Texas economy and workforce by taking away services that help children thrive and allow parents to go to work.

The proposal also comes on the heels of recent cuts to the federal offices of Head Start and Child Care. Kriston Jackson-Jones, of the Dallas-based Child Care Group, said other services beyond child care such as health screenings, mental health supports and disability services are also at risk with the defunding proposal. “That’s the real power of Head Start. It builds strong children, strong families and most importantly, strong communities,” she said, noting that 19,000 jobs in Texas’ early childhood sector are also on the line. More than 65,000 children and 50,000 parents in Texas rely on Head Start and Early Head Start, which focuses on infants and toddlers, according to child advocacy nonprofit Children at Risk. Texas’ economy is estimated to be losing out on $9.4 billion a year due to affordability and accessibility issues in the child care system, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The return on investment, officials said on Monday, ranges from $7-9 for every $1 spent on Head Start.

