Longview Waffle House shooting suspect pleads guilty

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 4:18 pm

LONGVIEW – A man pleaded guilty on Monday to murder and aggravated assault from a 2022 Longview Waffle House shooting.

Our news partner KETK reports that Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 25, of Longview pleaded guilty to the murder of Kendall Marshall, 27, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that injured a woman in the December 23, 2022, Waffle House shooting, according to Gregg County Court Records.

LaGrande will be sentenced in the 188th District Court on May 9, 2025.

Go Back