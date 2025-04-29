Today is Tuesday April 29, 2025
Longview Waffle House shooting suspect pleads guilty

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 4:18 pm
Longview Waffle House shooting suspect pleads guiltyLONGVIEW – A man pleaded guilty on Monday to murder and aggravated assault from a 2022 Longview Waffle House shooting.

Our news partner KETK reports that Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 25, of Longview pleaded guilty to the murder of Kendall Marshall, 27, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that injured a woman in the December 23, 2022, Waffle House shooting, according to Gregg County Court Records.

LaGrande will be sentenced in the 188th District Court on May 9, 2025.



