Police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 4:10 pm
Police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-oldTYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that the Tyler Police Department is currently investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on Pegues Avenue on Monday.

According to Tyler Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Pegues Avenue on Monday at around 9 p.m. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old who had been shot. Tyler PD said the victim was then transported to a local hospital where he died. A witness at the scene told Tyler PD that they heard gunshots, and saw an older, white, 2-door truck leaving the scene on Pegues Avenue.

Anyone with information in connection to the incident is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.



