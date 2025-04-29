Burn it all down’: Hardline conservative bloc declares war on Texas House GOP leadership

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 12:39 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports a group of insurgent Texas House Republicans has declared open war on GOP leadership and the lower chamber’s regular order of business, vowing to kill every local and consent calendar for the rest of the legislative session. The extraordinary move will slow down the passage of legislation about a month before the regular session’s end and has some lawmakers fearing a repeat of the 2017 “Mother’s Day Massacre,” when the hardline Freedom Caucus killed more than 100 local and consent bills ahead of a deadline. “You won’t see another (L&C calendar) for the rest of this Session and we’re not even close to being finished,” state Rep. Steve Toth, R-Conroe, said in a social media post Saturday morning. “Burrows’ Leadership team has left us no other options than to burn it all down.”

If the local and uncontroversial bills are to survive, they will have to come up one at a time and be discussed on the House floor. And because there are scores of such bills waiting in the queue, such debates could threaten the future of those bills and other far-reaching measures in the five weeks remaining before the 2025 regular session ends June 2. Long-simmering tensions between the conservative bloc of lawmakers and House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, exploded Friday when Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain of Deer Park led a maneuver to pop every Democrat-led proposal from the L&C calendar, which is generally reserved for uncontroversial measures, including the naming of roads, that are voted unanimously out of committee. The first to fall was a bipartisan bill targeting white-tailed deer overpopulation. The second, a proposal to let a Native American tribe commission peace officers in Texas. The third would help the state go after motor fuel theft.

