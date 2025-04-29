Today is Tuesday April 29, 2025
Titus county man admits to grooming a child

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 10:47 am
Titus county man admits to grooming a childTITUS COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Titus County man was arrested for child grooming on Thursday after admitting to sexually touching a minor.

According to an arrest affidavit from Titus County, Juan Pablo Malpica Hernandez was arrested for child grooming. On April 23, an officer talked to the minor’s mother, who claimed that Hernandez touched her daughter’s private parts. The minor told her mother that Hernandez made inappropriate comments towards her, showed her naked pictures of himself, and touched her at a church in March.

During an interview with officials, Hernandez allegedly said the minor touched him with her feet and hands under a table two separate times. Hernandez also said the minor made an unknown comment towards him, which made him feel the need to show the minor a picture of himself, officials said.

Hernandez is currently in custody and placed on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.



