Today is Tuesday April 29, 2025
19-year-old man found dead

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 9:22 am
19-year-old man found deadNACOGDOCHES – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred on Monday afternoon.

According to police, at around 4 p.m., officials received 911 calls of gunshots in the Eastwood Terrace off Woden Road. Once officers arrived, they were directed by residents to where they believed gunshots had been heard. In a wooded area, officials located a body later identified as Jermiah Jarmma Warren, 19 of Nacogdoches.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636 (INFO) or the NPD Investigations Division at 936-559-2624.



