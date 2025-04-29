Today is Tuesday April 29, 2025
ktbb logo


Papal conclave will last only 2 or 3 days, cardinal predicts

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 6:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) -- The cardinal of Baghdad, Louis Raphael Sako, reportedly told journalists at the Vatican on Tuesday that he expects a "short conclave" that could select Pope Francis' successor in as little as two days.

"It will be a short conclave, two, three days," Sako said, as quoted by Italy's ANSA news agency, speaking to reporters before today's general congregation.

"There is a very fraternal atmosphere and a spirit of responsibility," the cardinal said.

When asked if he had an idea of ??who he would vote for to become the new pope, Sako replied: "I have a very clear idea but I cannot say it."

The conclave to elect the Catholic Church's 267th leader will begin Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican announced on Monday. Cardinals will convene at the Vatican to begin the process.

Francis, who died last Monday at the age of 88, was buried on Saturday in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

ABC News' Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC