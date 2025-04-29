Today is Tuesday April 29, 2025
ktbb logo


22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 6:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(LONDON) -- At least 22 people have been killed and three others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in northern China on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chinese state media.

The blaze broke out at around 12:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday in the city of Liaoning, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency and national broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the injured, assist victims' families and investigate the cause of the fire, Xinhua and CCTV reported.

Investigators have not yet discovered the cause of the fire but, according to the Associated Press, images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC