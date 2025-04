Scoreboard roundup — 4/28/25

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2025 at 5:58 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cavaliers 138, Heat 83

Rockets 106, Warriors 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Lightning 2, Panthers 4

Avalanche 2, Stars 6

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Mets 19, Nationals 5

Twins 11, Guardians 1

Yankees 3, Orioles 4

Cardinals 1, Reds 3

Athletics 2, Rangers 1

Tigers 5, Astros 8

Bravea 6, Rockies 3

Marlins 6, Dodgers 7

