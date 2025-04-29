4 minors dead after vehicle rams into after-school camp in Illinois

(CHATHAM, IL) -- Four minors are dead after a vehicle crashed into a building hosting an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, officials announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon. They ranged in age from 4 to 18 years old, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Multiple others were injured in the incident, which took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday. The extent of their injuries is unknown, though several were hospitalized and one was airlifted from the scene of the accident.

The car struck three individuals outside of the YNOT (Youth Needing Other Things) Outdoors Summer Camp, and a fourth person was killed inside, according to Chatham Police Department.

Authorities described the situation as chaotic and urged families to use the reunification site to speed up the victim identification process.

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation," the ISP statement said.

Police said the driver is considered a suspect, though no charges or arrests have been announced. Their identity has not yet been released.

"Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement posted on X on Monday night.

"Parents said goodbye to their children this morning not knowing it would be the last time," the statement continued. "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing -- something that no parent should ever have to endure."

Pritzker added that his office was monitoring the situation and he thanked first responders for assisting.

The ISP is working with the CPD to investigate, they said in a statement on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

