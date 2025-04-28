Today is Monday April 28, 2025
Body recovered at Lake Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 4:19 pm
TYLER – Body recovered at Lake TylerOfficials have recovered a body from Lake Tyler believed to be the 19-year-old missing man. Family has been notified, Smith County ESDS2 officials said, and the body has been taken to the funeral director. The man has ben identified as Eli Swinney, according to Smith County ESD2. Nikki Simmons, the Smith County Community Outreach Coordinator, confirmed that Swinney was found on Monday morning at around 11:15 a.m. Simmons also provided a reason why the search was paused early Monday morning. “We had to take into consideration getting some clear minds out there, and we had such a large grid and really weren’t getting close to anything,” Simmons said. “In addition, because it was such late hours, we really weren’t getting a clear picture of where we needed to look.”
Simmons also confirmed no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.



