Fallen deputy honored with memorial tree

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 3:53 pm

QUITMAN – Our news partner KETK reports that a memorial tree was planted on Monday morning in honor of Wood County Deputy Sheriff Melissa Pollard, who died in an 18 wheeler crash while on duty earlier this month.

During a ceremony at the Wood County Justice Center, the ladies of the District Clerk’s Office dedicated a memorial tree that aims to honor Pollard’s sacrifice and cement her legacy.

The DCO hopes the tree stands as a living tribute to Pollard’s commitment, courage and selfless service to Wood County citizens. Pollard’s memory speaks integrity, dedication and service to others and the DCO extends its deepest sympathy to her family, friends and colleagues.

“Deputy Pollard was a true public servant whose bravery will never be forgotten,” District Clerk of Wood County Suzy Wright said. “This tree symbolizes life and strength — values that Deputy Pollard embodied every day. It is a humble but heartfelt tribute from the ladies of our office.”

Go Back