JACKSONVILLE – A military veteran was provided with a free new roof by an East Texas roofing company in honor of his service.

Shelley Cleaver, who has lived in his home in Jacksonville since 1968, was looking for affordable ways to fix his damaged roof when he came in contact with Yosemite Roofing. After coming out of his home and inspecting the condition of Cleaver’s roof, the company agreed to provide him with a brand-new roof for no charge.

Josiah Rosebury, the owner of Yosemite Roofing, claimed that after inspecting Cleaver’s roof, he felt obligated to provide him with a new roof and spoke about the gratitude he felt after helping him. This was the first time that Rosebury has provided a client with a free roof, and said it is something his company will do more of in the future.

“It means a lot. It’s amazing we have the opportunity to be able to help somebody who has given so much,” Rosebury said. “A gentleman who was willing to be kind to everyone and there was a point in his life where he was willing to lay down his life for this country.”

Cleaver expressed his gratitude to Yosemite Roofing assisting him during this challenging time and acknowledged how there are still good people out there willing to offer a helping hand.

“Maybe this will help people realize there are still a few good people left in the world who help them when they get up in age,” Cleaver said.

