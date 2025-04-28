Gas prices holding steady

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 9:53 am

TEXAS – The nation’s average price of gasoline is unchanged from last week and stands at $3.10 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 3.8 cents from a month ago and is 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.499 per gallon.

“Average gasoline prices in the U.S. have been volatile over the past week, with roughly half of the 50 states seeing prices decline while the other half experienced increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices, which had fallen into the $50 per barrel range at the height of Trump’s trade war, have since rallied and are now holding in the low $60s, leading to rising gas prices in some states. For now, I expect the national average to bounce around in the $3.10 to $3.20 per gallon range over the coming week, with a continued mixed bag for consumers — about half of the states may see prices inch lower, while the other half could experience increases. We’ll be watching for any market developments, but for now, the market appears to be in a holding pattern.”

