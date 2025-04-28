Today is Monday April 28, 2025
Sheriff’s office search for missing man

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 8:50 am
Sheriff’s office search for missing manNACOGDOCHES COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old man that was reported missing on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron Calvin Weaver, 24, was last seen near the intersection of U.S. Highway 259 and FM 2664 wearing a light colored shirt and shorts and is likely carrying a backpack. He is around five feet and 6 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has a full beard.

Officials said Weaver could possibly be walking northbound, and if anyone has any information about his whereabouts to contact dispatch at 936-559-2607.



