Putin declares temporary truce during Victory Day anniversary celebrations

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 7:29 am

(LONDON) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire to come into effect during the 80th anniversary commemoration of V Day, which celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ceasefire will come into effect on May 8 and end on May 10, the Kremlin announced in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

