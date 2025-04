Conclave to replace Pope Francis to begin May 7, Vatican says

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 6:31 am

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

(ROME and LONDON) -- The conclave to replace Pope Francis will begin Wednesday, May 7, the Vatican said on Monday.

Cardinals will convene at the Vatican to begin a process of finding a new pope, who will become the Catholic Church's 267th leader.

