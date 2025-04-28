At least 11 killed, dozens injured as driver plows into crowd, Vancouver police say

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2025 at 6:01 am

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

(VANCOUVER) -- At least 11 people were killed and "dozens" of others were injured Saturday as a vehicle plowed into a large crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, officials said, describing it as a "mass casualty incident."

"A 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene," the Vancouver Police Department said in a social media post, later adding, "At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism."

Vancouver police identified the suspect as Kai-Ji Adam Lo. The BC Prosecution Service charged him with eight counts of second degree murder.

Lo, a Vancouver resident, appeared in court on Sunday and remains in custody. The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone and there is currently no active threat to Canadians, Prime Minister Mark Carney said while delivering short remarks in Hamilton, Ontario, on Sunday.

The suspect had a history of interactions with police and health professionals for mental health reasons, Vancouver Police Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai told reporters Sunday.

"This is the darkest day in our city's history," Rai said. "Last night, as thousands of members of Vancouver's Filipino community gathered for an important cultural celebration, the actions of a single person shattered our collective sense of safety."

Crowds had gathered in the Canadian city to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day, Mayor Ken Sim said in a statement. A vehicle "drove into a large crowd of people" at the festival in the South Vancouver neighborhood at about 8:14 p.m., police said.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time," Sim said, describing the incident as "horrific."

The ages of the 11 victims ranged from 5 to 65, according to Rai on Sunday. He also said the number of dead could rise in the coming days or weeks.

The block party celebrating Filipino culture and Lapu-Lapu, a national hero of the Philippines, had been scheduled to run through 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to the organizers. Rai said there was a risk assessment conducted before the festival, and there were "no known threats to the event or to the Filipino community."

"It is hard to make sense of something so senseless," Rai said.

Videos from the scene, which were verified by ABC News, appear to show the aftermath of the incident, which happened on a stretch of East 43rd Avenue that had been lined on both sides with food trucks.

The videos appear to show first responders rushing to help the injured between the rows of food trucks. A black SUV can be seen in one video with what appears to be heavy damage to its hood. Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect's vehicle.

Carney said he was "devastated by the horrific events" at the festival, adding that at least 20 people were injured in addition to the 11 killed.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver," he said in a statement. "We are all mourning with you. We are closely monitoring the situation and are grateful to our first responders for their swift action."

The investigation is ongoing, Carney added.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, who spoke at the festival, said he was "horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people."

"As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families -- and Vancouver's Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience," he said in a statement.

