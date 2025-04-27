Texas may adopt “Gulf of America” to mirror President Trump

AUSTIN – In a report from the Texas Tribune, it was announced that Texas lawmakers are considering renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” following former President Trump’s lead.

Senate Bill 1717, authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, passed the Senate 20-11 and now heads to the House. If approved, all state agencies would be required to use the new name. Supporters say it promotes American pride, while opponents argue the change is unnecessary and politically motivated.

A related resolution recognizing the Gulf’s “strategic importance” also passed. Critics noted that the Gulf of Mexico is a historically recognized name worldwide.



President Trump signed an executive order changing the name of the waterway along the southern U.S. border to the Gulf of America on Jan. 20, leading to widespread debate. Other world leaders, however, said they would not likely follow suit, including Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum.

