Off-duty Tyler police officer dies in motorcycle crash

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2025 at 11:32 am

TYLER — An off-duty Tyler police officer has died following a Friday evening motorcycle crash. According to a release from the Tyler Police Department and our news partner KETK, at 6 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Troup Highway, just north of Loop 323. A preliminary investigation indicates that Officer Sam Lively, who was riding a motorcycle, was traveling south on Troup Highway in the outside lane. Another vehicle, also heading south in the inside lane, attempted to change lanes near Loop 323 and struck the motorcycle, officials said.

Lively was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the police department. He was off duty at the time of the crash. Lively had recently graduated from the police academy and completed his field training.

“Officer Lively was an amazing young man who wanted to serve the Tyler community,” the department said in a statement. “He will be missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fellow officers.”

The police department said the investigation remains ongoing.

