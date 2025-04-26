Interstate 20 to close starting April 27th

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2025 at 8:36 am

CANTON – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 20 will be closed heading east and west near Canton starting on Sunday night. Our news partners at KETK reports that starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 27 crews will close I-20 so they can install a new bridge deck at Farm to Markey Road 17, which is northeast of Canton on I-20 in Van Zandt County. Traffic on I-20 will be redirected onto service roads until the work is completed at around 5 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

