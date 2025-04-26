Van Zandt County lithium battery project raises concerns

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2025 at 6:02 am

VAN ZANDT- Residents of Van Zandt County have started taking notice of the effects a lithium battery storage project had on their town. Most are worried about the potential for a lithium battery fire and the lack of resources for local first responders according to our news partner KETK.

They worry that the effects of the lithium batteries could also affect their soil, air and property values. White is taking the fight to Austin hoping to gain the attention of lawmakers and show them Texans support securing the grid. While White and others are fighting against the implementation of these projects, experts in the field said battery storage is exactly what Texas needs to stabilize the energy grid.

“At a high level, battery storage is fundamental for the grid,” Texas Advanced Energy Alliance Executive Director Matt Bomer said.

An issue Texas has is aligning renewable energy with demand, and the addition of all of these battery storage facilities could help solve that problem. Currently, Texas is the fastest-growing battery storage market, only behind California in installed batteries.

“We should see over 10,000 megawatts of battery storage online within the next two years,” Bomer said.

For now, the decision lies in the hands of Texas lawmakers, whose session ends on June 2nd.

Go Back