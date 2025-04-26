East Texas food truck struck by 18-wheeler

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2025 at 10:12 pm

NACOGDOCHES – An East Texas food truck was struck by an 18-wheeler this afternoon in Nacogdoches according to our news partner KETK.

Ruby’s, a Tyler-based restaurant which offers Mexican cuisine to East Texans, reported on Facebook that their truck was parked and serving customers when it was struck by an 18-wheeler. The business said those involved in the crash have been taken to a local hospital to receive evaluation and care. Ruby’s is asking East Texans to pray for everyone involved in the crash. The business also said their Nacogdoches location will be closed for the remainder of the day out of respect for those affected.

