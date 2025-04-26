Longview man gets life in prison for child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2025 at 10:09 pm

RUSK COUNTY – A 62-year-old man from Longview has been convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after DNA evidence connected him to a case from 1992, according to our news partner KETK.

David Roy Mundt, 62 of Longview, was arrested for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 9, 2024 by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Jail records show. Mundt’s arrest came after the Texas Department of Public Safety Laboratory in Garland obtained a DNA profile from a rape kit taken in a 1992 child sexual assault case involving a seven-year-old, according to Rusk County District Attorney Micheal E. Jimerson.

“This case involved recent DNA advancements that permit us to unmask the monsters and serial child rapist hiding among us,” Jimerson said.

Jimerson said the jury in Mundt’s trial also heard evidence about DNA taken from a 1986 case involving the sexual assault of a three-year-old in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mudnt was convicted and then sentenced to serve two back-to-back life sentences in state prison on Thursday. Rusk County jail records show that Mundt has also been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping and burglary in connection to a Maricopa County, Arizona case.

Jimerson’s office extended their gratitude to all the individuals and organizations involved in this case.

Go Back