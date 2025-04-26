Today is Saturday April 26, 2025
ktbb logo


Longview man gets life in prison for child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2025 at 10:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Longview man gets life in prison for child sexual assaultRUSK COUNTY – A 62-year-old man from Longview has been convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after DNA evidence connected him to a case from 1992, according to our news partner KETK.

David Roy Mundt, 62 of Longview, was arrested for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 9, 2024 by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Jail records show. Mundt’s arrest came after the Texas Department of Public Safety Laboratory in Garland obtained a DNA profile from a rape kit taken in a 1992 child sexual assault case involving a seven-year-old, according to Rusk County District Attorney Micheal E. Jimerson.

“This case involved recent DNA advancements that permit us to unmask the monsters and serial child rapist hiding among us,” Jimerson said.

Jimerson said the jury in Mundt’s trial also heard evidence about DNA taken from a 1986 case involving the sexual assault of a three-year-old in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mudnt was convicted and then sentenced to serve two back-to-back life sentences in state prison on Thursday. Rusk County jail records show that Mundt has also been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping and burglary in connection to a Maricopa County, Arizona case.

Jimerson’s office extended their gratitude to all the individuals and organizations involved in this case.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC