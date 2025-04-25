Former school employee sentenced after stealing $300K

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2025 at 4:14 pm

TRINIDAD — Our news partners at KETK report a Southeast Texas man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison after stealing funds from Trinidad ISD to purchase trips to Walt Disney World. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas, Brandon Delane Looney, 39, of Orange, pleaded guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Officials said Looney stole almost $340,000 from Trinidad ISD between 2017 and 2023 while serving as Trinidad ISD’s business manager.

“Looney used the stolen funds to purchase personal trips to Walt Disney World and on spending sprees at the Disney Store, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Trinidad ISD is one of the poorest school districts in Texas and suffered adverse financial consequences as a result of Looney’s theft.”

Looney worked with the Financial Litigation Unit to liquidate his available assets, including his home, to pay $200,000 of the restitution before sentencing, officials said. The remaining balance of the restitution judgment will be collectible for 20 years after Looney is out of prison.

“Federal law makes it a crime for someone to steal from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal funds annually,” officials said.

