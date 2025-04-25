Today is Friday April 25, 2025
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2025 at 10:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Andor: The rebellion fights on in the second and final season of the Star Wars series.

Prime Video
Étoile: The next show from the Gilmore Girls creator is about the world of ballet.

Netflix
You: Goodbye, you. The fifth and final season of the thriller series arrives.

HavocTom Hardy stars in the new Gareth Evans film about a criminal underworld.

Movie theaters
The Accountant 2Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in the action thriller sequel.

Until Dawn: The new horror film is based on the popular video game. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC