Today is Friday April 25, 2025
Judge Hannah Dugan arrested by FBI for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant ‘evade arrest’

Posted/updated on: April 25, 2025 at 9:54 am
amphotora/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) -- A Milwaukee County circuit judge has been arrested by the FBI over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant "evade arrest," according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on obstruction charges, according to Patel.

"The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction -- after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week," he posted. "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject -- an illegal alien -- to evade arrest."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



