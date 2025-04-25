Marijuana-filled Easter eggs found around Lufkin

LUFKIN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Lufkin Police are searching for a man accused of placing Easter eggs filled with marijuana around the city as part of a scavenger hunt.

According to a release from the Lufkin Police Department, a resident tipped officials after they saw several Facebook posts regarding the eggs. The suspect, Avante Nicholson, allegedly posted four photos showing each location as hints to find the eggs.

“He also posted a photo of five plastic eggs in the seat of a vehicle. Officers found four eggs and believed he had not placed the fifth,” Lufkin PD said. “However, the fifth egg was found by a man and his granddaughter at Winston Park the following day and brought to the police station.”

The Easter eggs were found at three city parks and a local motel. The police department said the marijuana totaled more than a quarter of an ounce of marijuana. Officials also found several posts referencing selling narcotics.

In one of the posts, Nicholson said he would give out hints of the locations of the eggs for those who had “shopped” with him.

“Incidents like this are a reminder of why we take seriously all information called in to our offices,” Lufkin Police Chief David Thomas said. “On the surface, it seems implausible that someone would give away a drug, but the follow-up proves that sometimes even the most unlikely things do happen.

Nicholson is wanted on four warrants, three for delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone and a state jail felony for delivery of marijuana.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

