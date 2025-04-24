Tax free weekend for emergency prep supplies

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2025 at 4:50 pm

AUSTIN — Our news partner, KETK, reports that Texans can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during a tax holiday from April 26-28.

Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, reminds Texans of the state’s sales tax holiday from 12:01 a.m. April 26 to midnight April 28. Some items you can purchase sales tax free include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75.

Hegar notes that online purchases will include delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges as part of the sales price. This means if you purchase an emergency ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price comes out to $309. Tax is due on the $309 sales price since the total sales price of the emergency ladder is more than $300.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next fire, flood, tornado or hurricane may occur, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “Don’t wait for disaster to strike. I’m encouraging Texans to take advantage of this tax holiday to save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

