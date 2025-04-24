National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2025 at 4:26 pm

TYLER – The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be this Saturday and will give East Texans a chance to safely dispense with any prescription drugs they may have.

According to our news partner KETK, the event will take place at the Athens and Tyler police stations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. East Texans are encouraged to attend to dispose of prescription drugs that may be unused or unwanted. People will also be educated about the potential dangers of prescription medication.

Those attending can bring different kinds of pills to drop off, including solid dosage pharmaceutical products. However, no illicit substances will be included, such as marijuana or methamphetamine.

Officers will also be collecting vapes, pens and other e-cigarette devices, and they request the batteries be removed before they are turned in.

Go Back