Van Zandt County man admits to heroin possession

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2025 at 3:22 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Our news partner KETK reports that a man was arrested on Monday, after he admitted to having suspected heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

A member of the Van Zandt County’s Criminal Interdiction Team pulled over Cedric Earl Thompson for committing multiple moving violations, officials said. According to Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy began questioning Thompson when he admitted to possessing heroin in his vehicle, leading the deputy to request a K9 unit from Wills Point PD and conduct a search.

“The K9 alerted the Deputy and Officer to the presence of illegal narcotics, resulting in a search of the vehicle,” officials said. “During the search, suspected heroin was located inside the vehicle.”

Thompson was arrested and booked in the Van Zandt County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.

Go Back