Two arrested after apartment shooting

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2025 at 9:22 am

TYLER – Two people were arrested after a Tyler apartment shooting left one man injured Wednesday night.

According to the Tyler Police Department and our news partner KETK, around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at Southwest Pines Apartments on 3220 Walton Road where they located one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers were able to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and he was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the suspect was located in a vehicle after a short pursuit and was stopped on Woodland Hill Drive, but the driver ran into a wooded area next to The Grove Restaurant. Officers later located the suspect, along with the gun used. Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as 23-year-old Oguist Williams and the passenger as 22-year-old Jourdan King.

Williams was arrested for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle, while King was arrested for aggravated assault and a felon in possession of a firearm. Both men were booked into the Smith County Jail.

Go Back