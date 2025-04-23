Today is Wednesday April 23, 2025
ktbb logo


‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series coming to Netflix

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 4:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Columbia Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The Age of Innocence is being adapted into a limited series for Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the news Wednesday, which fittingly happened to be World Book Day.

Edith Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. It made her the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Now, Emma Frost will direct the new limited series adaptation to be streamed on Netflix. Frost previously helmed The White Queen, The White Princess, Jamaica Inn and Shameless.

The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won't-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms.

This limited series "promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation," according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.

Alongside Frost, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook will executive produce the series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC