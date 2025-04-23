Today is Wednesday April 23, 2025
Police searching for suspects after stolen truck used in robbery

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 11:51 am
Police searching for suspects after stolen truck used in robberyCROCKETT – The Crockett Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in armed robbery while using a stolen truck, according to a report by our news partner KETK.

On Wednesday morning, the Crockett Police Department notified the public via a Facebook post that a 2020 Ram 3500 was stolen overnight from the 300 block of Cordell Street.

Shortly following the post, a deputy with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle that had been abandoned in Grapeland on U.S. Highway 287 near the intersection of FM 227 in front of Grapeland Apartments.

After further investigation, detectives with the Crockett Police Department obtained information from the Grapeland Police Department that the stolen truck had been used in an armed robbery that occurred in the 1100 block of U.S. 287 in Grapeland, at the Ranch Express Convenience store. According to authorities, two individuals displayed handguns, stole the cash drawer and fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in the armed robbery and gathering further details on the stolen truck. Anyone with information can contact Detective Kerri Bell with CPD or contact Lieutenant Bobby Bishop. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers.



