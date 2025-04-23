Doctor found dead before child sexual assault sentencing hearing

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 10:47 am

LONGVIEW – Almost three weeks after pleading guilty to a 2022 charge of sexual assault against a child, a Longview doctor was found dead on Tuesday by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the suspension order from the Texas Medical Board, two of Hipke’s former patients, both boys under 17, accused him of sexual assault. This led the Texas Medical Board to investigate Hipke and suspend his license. Hipke had a sentencing hearing set for Friday for this charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Bella Terra subdivision in North Longview, and found Matt Elza Hipke, 62 of Longview, dead oatthe scene. The Gregg County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 soon arrived, and pronounced Hipke deceased and ordered an autopsy.

Officials say this incident remains an open investigation and no other information will be released at this time, but the sheriff’s office doesn’t believe there is any danger to the community.

