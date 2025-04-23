Mexican national who violated immigration laws is caught mid-burglary

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 10:37 am

BEAUMONT –According to a press release from the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern district of Texas Abe McGlothin, Jr, a Mexican national has been sentenced for illegally reentering the United States.

Heladio Ruchon Rocha-Tellez, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry after removal, and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on April 22, 2025.

According to information presented in court, on December 19, 2023, local law enforcement responded to a burglary in progress at a Beaumont laundromat. When officers arrived, they encountered Rocha-Tellez hiding behind the counter of the laundromat with a large amount of cash hanging out of his pocket. A check of immigration records revealed that Rocha-Tellez was a Mexican national who had previously been removed from the United States in 2015, and twice again in 2022.

In addition to the immigration charges, Rocha-Tellez was convicted of a state burglary charge in Jefferson County court. He was sentenced to 12 months in state prison on November 19, 2024. Judge Crone ordered that the sentences run consecutively, and Rocha-Tellez will begin his federal prison sentence after completing his state sentence.

