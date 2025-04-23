State considers remote work again as productivity declines

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 10:07 am

AUSTIN – The Quorum Report newsletter reports that the vast majority of state agencies report that flexible work schedules have improved productivity, reduced costs, and strengthened recruitment efforts; Gov. Abbott’s return to office order could cause more turnover, increase burnout and has already caused chaos with employees complaining hours wasted hours in Austin traffic could’ve been used instead for work

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced workers to work remotely, many agencies have implemented telework arrangements.

According to a 2024 Legislative Budget Board study, of the 96 agencies surveyed about their remote work policies, the benefits are non-exhaustive.

29 agencies reported positive fiscal impacts, including reduced office space needs, fewer consumables and furniture needs. Only the Texas Medical Board and 10th Court of Appeals reported negative fiscal impacts, citing higher supply, phone and Internet costs.

80 agencies reported having remote work and hybrid policies were better for recruitment and retention. 46 agencies reported an increase in productivity. 40 reported no change in productivity.

Yet Gov. Greg Abbott’s return to office order could cause turnover, increase burnout and has already caused chaos with employees complaining the hours wasted hours in Austin traffic could’ve been used instead for work and returning to cramped and overcapacity spaces while they struggle to find parking.

DOGE Committee Chairman Gio Capriglione’s House Bill 5196, which was heard in the committee last week, would create a framework for agencies to restart remote work for government employee

