Man arrested for murder after shooting

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2025 at 9:14 am

LONGVIEW – An East Texas man was arrested after a fatal shooting on Tuesday afternoon making the incident the first homicide of the year in Longview, according to a report from our news partner KETK.

According to the department, around 2:47 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Toler Road where they found Jonathan Ragland shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said that the shooter left the scene before officers arrived, and later identified the suspect as Dalton Chandler Lawrence, 26 of Longview. Lawrence was arrested for murder, along with two outstanding warrants from Wood County.

“This is the first homicide of the year in Longview,” Longview Police Department said. “We do ask that if you saw anything in this area or know anything, please contact Longview Police.”

